Robbie Knievel, Son of Iconic Stuntman Evel, Dies at Age 60 from Cancer

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Robbie Knievel, the son of famed daredevil Evel Knievel and a well-accomplished stunt performer of his own, has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 60 years old.

Knievel had spent the last three days in hospice before his death.

"It was expected," Kelly Knievel, Robbie's brother, told Cara Tabachnick and Camille C. Knox of CBS News. "He was in Reno with his three daughters by his side."

Per TMZ Sports, the man also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel" made over 350 jumps during his career and set 20 world records.

Some of his most infamous feats include a jump over the Caesars Palace fountains (1989), jumping the 130-foot gap between Las Vegas' Jockey Towers (1999), a Grand Canyon jump (1999) and a jump over five military airplanes on the USS Intrepid (2004).

"Daredevils don't live easy lives," Kelly Knievel told Ken Ritter of the Associated Press. "He was a great daredevil. People don't really understand how scary it is what my brother did."

Knievel's final stunt occurred in 2011 when he successfully jumped 150 feet above tractor-trailer trucks in Coachella, California's Spotlight 29 Casino, per TMZ Sports.