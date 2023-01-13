X

    Robbie Knievel, Son of Iconic Stuntman Evel, Dies at Age 60 from Cancer

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 13, 2023

    FORT WORTH, TX - JUNE 05: Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel celebrates after jumping a line of police cars, ambulances and a fire truck spanning 200 feet in his "Above the Law" jump prior to the IZOD IndyCar Series Firestone 550k at Texas Motor Speedway June 5, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

    Robbie Knievel, the son of famed daredevil Evel Knievel and a well-accomplished stunt performer of his own, has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 60 years old.

    Knievel had spent the last three days in hospice before his death.

    "It was expected," Kelly Knievel, Robbie's brother, told Cara Tabachnick and Camille C. Knox of CBS News. "He was in Reno with his three daughters by his side."

    Per TMZ Sports, the man also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel" made over 350 jumps during his career and set 20 world records.

    Some of his most infamous feats include a jump over the Caesars Palace fountains (1989), jumping the 130-foot gap between Las Vegas' Jockey Towers (1999), a Grand Canyon jump (1999) and a jump over five military airplanes on the USS Intrepid (2004).

    "Daredevils don't live easy lives," Kelly Knievel told Ken Ritter of the Associated Press. "He was a great daredevil. People don't really understand how scary it is what my brother did."

    Knievel's final stunt occurred in 2011 when he successfully jumped 150 feet above tractor-trailer trucks in Coachella, California's Spotlight 29 Casino, per TMZ Sports.

