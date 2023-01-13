Eagles' Lane Johnson Says He'll Return from Adductor Injury for Divisional Round

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles got some good news on Friday.

Star right tackle Lane Johnson appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said he'll be suiting up and playing for the team's divisional-round game next weekend:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

