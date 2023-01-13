X

    Eagles' Lane Johnson Says He'll Return from Adductor Injury for Divisional Round

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 13, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter with Lane Johnson #65 in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles got some good news on Friday.

    Star right tackle Lane Johnson appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said he'll be suiting up and playing for the team's divisional-round game next weekend:

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I'm playing next week" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/LaneJohnson65?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LaneJohnson65</a><br><br>🗣🗣DAWWWGGGGGG <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/qM6oXzPNWT">pic.twitter.com/qM6oXzPNWT</a>

