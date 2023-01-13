Jadeveon Clowney Apologizes to Myles Garrett for Comments on Browns' Favoritism

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to teammate Myles Garrett on Friday for comments he made last week about the Browns caring more about Garrett's stats than winning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted a statement from Clowney in which he apologized and claimed his comments were taken out of context:

Speaking last week to Cleveland.com (h/t ESPN's Jake Trotter), Clowney said he was "95 percent sure" he would not re-sign with the Browns during the offseason, and went on to question the organization's priorities:

"You're all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games. I don't even think [Garrett] notices. I ain't trying to say it's him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don't have a problem. It ain't his fault, and it's B.S., and I don't have time for it."

Clowney was sent home from practice and was inactive for Cleveland's season-closing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clowney, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Houston Texans, has bounced around regularly in recent years, playing for four different teams over the past five seasons.

The 2022 campaign was his second in Cleveland, making the Browns only the second team he has played with for more than one season, along with the Texans.

Clowney's first season with the Browns was highly productive, as the presence of Garrett helped him register nine sacks, tying the second-highest total of his career.

This season was more of a challenge for the three-time Pro Bowler, as he missed five games and finished with only 28 tackles and two sacks.

Meanwhile, Garrett earned a third consecutive Pro Bowl nod, plus he tied his career high with 16 sacks, while adding a career-high 60 tackles and 18 tackles for loss.

To Clowney's original point, the Browns have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons despite Garrett putting up the best numbers of his career.

This season, the Browns went 7-10, and while it can be argued that quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for the first 11 games of the season played a role, he didn't perform particularly well after returning and was outplayed by Jacoby Brissett overall.

The 2023 season could be a critical one for the Browns franchise, as a slow start or missing the playoffs again would likely spell the end of Kevin Stefanski's tenure as head coach.

Most of Cleveland's key players are in line to return next season, but despite his attempts to make good, it is difficult to envision Clowney being back in the fold.