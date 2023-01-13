X

    NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest

    Adam WellsJanuary 13, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Green Bay 35-11. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
    Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason.

    Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach.

    Caldwell has already met with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers about their coaching vacancies.

