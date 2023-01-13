NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach.

Caldwell has already met with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers about their coaching vacancies.

