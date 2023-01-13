Derek Carr Gifts Custom Diamond Pendants to Adams, Crosby amid Raiders Trade Rumors

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As he's potentially on his way out the door, Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr extended an act of generosity toward teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby.

Carr commissioned customized diamond pendants for both players that featured their jersey numbers.

It could be one of the three-time Pro Bowler's last acts as a member of the Raiders.

Alarm bells started ringing when the team benched him toward the end of the 2022 regular season. On Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed what many expected when reported the team "will begin the process of evaluating the trade market" for the quarterback.

Carr also posted a goodbye message to fans on social media, so it may be a matter of time before he's wearing a different uniform.

At least Crosby and Adams will always have something to remember him by.