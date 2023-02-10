Giants' Brian Daboll Wins 2022-23 NFL Coach of the Year

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brian Daboll of the New York Giants was named the NFL Coach of the Year for the 2022 season Thursday.

Daboll instantly turned around a Giants team that hadn't made the playoffs since 2016, going 9-7-1 before upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round and then losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Hired after doing yeoman's work developing Josh Allen as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator, Daboll did the same in turning around the Giants' offense in Year 1.

Daniel Jones went from a player Giants fans couldn't wait to see head out of town to a potential franchise tag candidate, throwing for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 708 yards and seven scores as a runner. Saquon Barkley also turned in his first fully healthy season since his rookie year, setting a career high with 1,312 rushing yards.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson were the other finalists for the award.

Shanahan, meanwhile, some of the best work of his career in keeping the 49ers offense humming despite the team having three different starting quarterbacks. Trey Lance began the year as a starter before suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo took over and was playing some of the best football of his career before suffering his own season-ending foot injury.

The 49ers then installed rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, who earned himself a potential seat at the table as a franchise quarterback. He threw for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns against four interceptions during the regular season, leading the 49ers to a 5-0 record in games he started.

Pederson led a turnaround for the 9-8 Jaguars that resulted in an AFC South championship. He also rebuilt the confidence of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who struggled mightily in his rookie season under Urban Meyer.

Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions and saw his play ascend to star status in the second half of the season.

Daboll is the fifth Giants coach to win Coach of the Year, joining Jim Fassell (1997), Dan Reeves (1993), Bill Parcells (1986) and Allie Sherman (1961, 1962).