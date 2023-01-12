Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Requested for Panthers HC Interview amid Browns Links

Chris Unger/Getty Images

After finishing his fourth season on the New England Patriots coaching staff, Jerod Mayo is reportedly lining up interviews.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers are requesting permission to interview Mayo for their vacant head-coaching position.

Schefter reported Monday the Cleveland Browns have requested to speak with Mayo about their opening at defensive coordinator.

