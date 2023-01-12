X

    49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 12, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 4: Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 33-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy.

    Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

