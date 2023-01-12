49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.

