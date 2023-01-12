Texans Rumors: Rams' Thomas Brown Requested for HC Interview to Replace Lovie Smith

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown has been added to the list of candidates the Houston Texans want to speak with about their head coaching vacancy.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Texans have formally requested an interview with Brown after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday.

Brown becomes the seventh candidate the Texans have requested to interview. Jonathan Gannon, DeMeco Ryans, Ben Johnson, Ejiro Evero, Shane Steichen and Sean Payton are the others.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Gannon is considered a top candidate in Houston after he made a strong impression on the team when he interviewed last year.

Wilson noted that Ryans, who played linebacker for the Texans from 2006 to 2011, is not expected to pursue the job and is "expected to be picky" about where he might go if he leaves his role as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown has been an assistant on Sean McVay's staff for the past three seasons. The 36-year-old was initially hired by the Rams as their running backs coach. He added the title of assistant head coach during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021.

The 2022 season saw Brown move from running backs coach to tight ends coach while maintaining his status as assistant head coach. Los Angeles was his first experience as an NFL coach after spending the previous nine years at the college level.

Brown's highest-profile college job was offensive coordinator for the University of Miami from 2016 to 2018. The Hurricanes didn't average less than 28.8 points per game in any of his three seasons.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Brown played running back at the University of Georgia from 2004 to 2007. He was named to the All-SEC freshman team in 2004 with 1,025 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

The Texans need a stabilizing force at head coach after three consecutive losing seasons. Bill O'Brien, Romeo Crennel, David Culley and Smith have all coached the team since the start of 2020.

Crennel was an interim head coach after O'Brien was fired following an 0-4 start in 2020. The Texans have an 11-38 record over the past three seasons combined.