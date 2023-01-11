Report: Jets, OC Mike LaFleur Mutually Part Ways After Missing Playoffs

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Teams had inquired about LaFleur's availability, and the Jets had allowed him to seek other opportunities, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The change comes after the Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record, losing the final six games after going 7-4 through 11 games. The squad scored just 15 total points in the last three games with three different starting quarterbacks.

New York had the No. 4 scoring defense in the NFL but was held back by an offense that ranked 29th in points scored and 25th in total yards.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has received blame for the Jets' struggles this season. The quarterback had just six touchdown passes and seven interceptions in nine starts, while his 72.8 passer rating was dead last among 34 qualified players.

The Jets still failed to do much offensively even when Wilson was injured or benched, going 2-6 combined with Joe Flacco and Mike White starting games. Both looked better than Wilson at times, although neither had a passer rating above 76, which would still put them behind every other qualified quarterback in the NFL.

LaFleur is coming off his second season with the team after joining head coach Robert Saleh's staff in 2021. The two had spent the previous four years with the San Francisco 49ers, with Saleh running the defense and LaFleur as the offensive passing game coordinator.

LaFleur, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, had exclusively coached under Kyle Shanahan at the NFL level prior to joining the Jets. He began as an intern with the Cleveland Browns when Shanahan was an offensive coordinator, eventually following the coach to the Atlanta Falcons and 49ers.

After finishing in the bottom five in points scored in each of his first two seasons as coordinator, LaFleur will look for a fresh start in a new location.

The Jets will have to replace him and fill vacancies at receivers coach and assistant defensive line coach, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

While the team must figure out its quarterback situation, there is a lot of young talent offensively, including Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Elijah Moore. It could make this a quality destination for candidates this offseason.