Actor Frankie Muniz to Drive Full-Time in NASCAR-Owned ARCA Series

FOX via Getty Images

Longtime actor Frankie Muniz is testing himself with a new challenge and bringing his talents to the racetrack.

According to TMZ Sports, Muniz revealed on Wednesday that he will be a full-time driver in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Series this year. The 30-year-old will be driving Rette Jones Racing's No. 30 Ford Mustang when the 2023 season kicks off on Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

"I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself," Muniz said.

Best known for his lead role on the television series Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz is a lifelong fan of professional racing. In recent years, he's posted pictures to social media of himself behind the wheel.

Muniz has the full confidence of his new racing team, as Ford Performance Motorsports official Mark Rushbrook called him "a skilled and enthusiastic racer." He also received a glowing endorsement from Rette Jones Racing co-owner Terry Jones.

"Without a doubt, we believe in Frankie's ability and commitment, and with Mark's leadership, we believe that he will quickly adapt on track and contend for a championship in his rookie season," he said.

The racing world will surely be eyeing Muniz to see if he fulfills Jones' prediction, and the Emmy Award nominee is surely used to being under the spotlight.