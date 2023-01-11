Report: 49ers' Adam Peters Declines GM Interviews with Titans, Cardinals

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters has declined requests to interview with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals for their vacant general manager positions, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"While Peters has great respect for those organizations, his focus is on supporting the 49ers during their playoff run," Rapoport wrote.

Peters has been with the 49ers since 2017. He served as the team's vice president of player personnel for four seasons before being promoted to assistant general manager.

It's no surprise Peters declined meetings with both the Cardinals and Titans. The 49ers are gearing up for a Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday and are a real threat to make a deep run in the postseason, even with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense.

The Cardinals are in need of a general manager and head coach this offseason. Steve Keim resigned as GM to focus on his health after being away from the team over the last several weeks, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired following a 4-13 finish to the 2022 season.

Aside from Peters, the Cardinals are considering former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese, whom they have already interviewed, and internal candidates Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris, whom they have also interviewed.

Arizona has also requested permission to interview 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

As for Tennessee, the Titans fired GM Jon Robinson after seven seasons on Dec. 6. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden has taken over his duties in the interim.

The Titans are reportedly considering Harris, Carthon, Cunningham, Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook and Buffalo Bills senior director of pro personnel Malik Boyd.