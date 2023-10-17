Eagles' Julio Jones Signing Draws Praise from NFL World as Jalen Hurts Gets New WR

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the seven-time Pro Bowler is likely past his peak at this stage of his career, he is still a marquee name.

The signing generated plenty of reaction on social media:

The 34-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he only appeared in 10 games due to a knee injury, catching 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in one postseason game, posting seven catches for 74 yards and one score.

The Buccaneers were Jones' third team in his 12-year NFL career following stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

The Alabama product spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Falcons, catching 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in 135 games. He posted seven seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and earned seven Pro Bowl selections in that span.

In June 2021, the Falcons opted to trade Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans for a 2022 second-round selection and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

He appeared in just 10 games for the Titans in 2021 due to a hamstring injury. He caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the franchise.