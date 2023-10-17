X

NFL

    Eagles' Julio Jones Signing Draws Praise from NFL World as Jalen Hurts Gets New WR

    Erin WalshOctober 17, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 6: Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up before a play during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    While the seven-time Pro Bowler is likely past his peak at this stage of his career, he is still a marquee name.

    The signing generated plenty of reaction on social media:

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Eagles Julio Jones signing analysis:<br><br>Impact on team performance: minimal<br><br>Impact on team vibes: incalculable. Super Bowl inbound.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> WR Julio Jones played just 29 games with three teams over the past three seasons because of injuries. Now 34 years old, he joins a talented Philadelphia receiver corps without the pressure of being a primary weapon. One more shot at a ring.

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    I like this move. Eagles need some pass catcher depth, especially with Quez Watkins on IR. Low risk with potential for some reward. <a href="https://t.co/ovPLwmtlhe">https://t.co/ovPLwmtlhe</a>

    EJ Smith @EJSmith94

    Well that's quite a WR3. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> gearing up for this daunting run of opponents. <a href="https://t.co/NOR6iSiBoK">https://t.co/NOR6iSiBoK</a>

    Robert Mays @robertmays

    Worth it purely for how cool he's going to look in the uniform. <a href="https://t.co/tpENsxQnck">https://t.co/tpENsxQnck</a>

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    DeVonta Smith always has referenced Julio Jones as one of the wide receivers he enjoys studying. A.J. Brown, a former teammate, boasts a strong relationship with Julio. <br><br>Quite the addition to the Eagles' WR room. <a href="https://t.co/5ROfvlFGTp">https://t.co/5ROfvlFGTp</a>

    Dave Spadaro @EaglesInsider

    Julio Jones -- size, experience, great career, expected to get up to speed quickly, adds another threat to an already-deep and talented WR corps. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> keep adding to the roster, keeping eyes open as always.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    The Eagles' defense might be Georgia based, but its offense is Alabama based:<br>🏈Julio Jones<br>🏈Devonta Smith<br>🏈Jalen Hurts<br>🏈Landon Dickerson <a href="https://t.co/L6zzBEzsDl">https://t.co/L6zzBEzsDl</a>

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    THE EAGLES HAVE SIGNED JULIO JONES!!!<br><br>INSTANT UPGRADE AT THE WR3 SPOT!!<br><br>HUGE TO HAVE A VETERAN WHO CAN MAKE WHO CAN MAKE WINNING PLAYS! <a href="https://t.co/c4IqpcTMJa">pic.twitter.com/c4IqpcTMJa</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    The Eagles adding Julio Jones to the roster: <a href="https://t.co/pVNOdHRhcw">pic.twitter.com/pVNOdHRhcw</a>

    Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_

    The Eagles have signed Julio Jones. <br><br>Howie is relentless. <a href="https://t.co/OUO75ejuAT">pic.twitter.com/OUO75ejuAT</a>

    The 34-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he only appeared in 10 games due to a knee injury, catching 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in one postseason game, posting seven catches for 74 yards and one score.

    The Buccaneers were Jones' third team in his 12-year NFL career following stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

    The Alabama product spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Falcons, catching 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in 135 games. He posted seven seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and earned seven Pro Bowl selections in that span.

    In June 2021, the Falcons opted to trade Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans for a 2022 second-round selection and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

    He appeared in just 10 games for the Titans in 2021 due to a hamstring injury. He caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the franchise.

    Jones has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since the 2019 campaign due to injuries. That said, he figures to be more of a depth addition for the Eagles and not a primary option, so he could prove to be a valuable addition.