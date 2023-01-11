ESPN Insider Calls Texans a 'Sneaky Good' HC Job Because of Cap Space, Draft Picks

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans haven't won more than four games in any of the last three seasons, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the head coaching vacancy could be more appealing than fans think.

"Sneaky good job," Fowler wrote. "The Texans will have an estimated $47 million in cap space and 11 picks in the draft, including two selections in the top 12. Players from the rookie class, such as Dameon Pierce and Jalen Pitre, flashed major potential."

The Texans won the last game of the regular season to improve to 3-13-1, costing them the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft, but they still hold the No. 2 and No. 12 selections. The latter is one of three first-round picks Houston received from the Cleveland Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade.

Between the draft capital and space to add players in free agency, the Texans provide an opportunity for a new coach to build a top team nearly from scratch the way they want.

On the other hand, Houston is as far from contention as any team in the NFL. The squad finished 31st in the league in total yards this past season and 30th in yards allowed, providing little hope on either side of the ball.

Quarterback is a major need after Davis Mills failed to take the next step in 2022, finishing with 17 touchdowns while tying for the league-lead with 15 interceptions.

The Texans have also fired their last two coaches—David Culley and Lovie Smith—after just one season. Fowler noted there are "well-documented culture problems" within the organization, while ESPN's Dan Graziano argued the recent trend could give some candidates pause over taking the job.

"The fact that the Texans are hiring a new head coach for the third offseason in a row would make me wonder," Graziano wrote.

The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals also have openings this offseason.