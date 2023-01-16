Way-Too-Early Predictions for the MLB Trade Deadline in July

0 of 10

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's 2022 trade deadline was an absolute barn burner, mainly set afire by megadeals involving Juan Soto, Josh Hader and Luis Castillo. That's a lot for the 2023 deadline to live up to. So, will it?

Heck if we know, but we can at least try to predict a few things.

We came up with 10 outcomes that we can't say will happen but could if the stars align just so. Don't worry: Only one of these covers players won't be traded. The other nine deal with guys who will be on the move and to where.

The trade deadline, which will presumably revert to July 31 after the lockout pushed it to Aug. 2 last year, is still months away, so it should go without saying that we mostly consulted our gut in making these predictions. And no, we didn't swallow a crystal ball beforehand.

In any case, let's start with the guys we don't think will be going anywhere.