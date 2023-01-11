X

    Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 11, 2023

    LEWISVILLE, NC - JUNE 27: Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday.

    Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

