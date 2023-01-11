Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

