Patriots Rumors: Bill O'Brien Linked to Bill Belichick's Potential Coaching Changes

After a disappointing season and falling short of the playoffs, the New England Patriots could be facing some changes this offseason.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that there's a chance head coach Bill Belichick turns to a familiar face to help improve his coaching staff.

"I do expect some changes at the coordinator level in New England, and I believe there's a real chance Bill Belichick turns to a former assistant, such as Bill O'Brien, to run the offense," Graziano stated.

