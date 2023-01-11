X

    Patriots Rumors: Bill O'Brien Linked to Bill Belichick's Potential Coaching Changes

    Doric SamJanuary 11, 2023

    Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    After a disappointing season and falling short of the playoffs, the New England Patriots could be facing some changes this offseason.

    ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that there's a chance head coach Bill Belichick turns to a familiar face to help improve his coaching staff.

    "I do expect some changes at the coordinator level in New England, and I believe there's a real chance Bill Belichick turns to a former assistant, such as Bill O'Brien, to run the offense," Graziano stated.

