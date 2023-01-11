Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'A Good Player but a Lot Like Kirk Cousins,' AFC Exec Says

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his three-year NFL career, but he's yet to prove himself as a franchise QB in some eyes.

One AFC executive offered a candid assessment of Tagovailoa to ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill and Marcel Louis-Jacques, saying he's only as good as the team around him.

"The Dolphins are in a tough spot, because he's a good player but a lot like Kirk Cousins. If you give him good football players, he's going to be productive. If you ask him to go win a game and put a team on his back, that's asking a lot."

