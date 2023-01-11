X

    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'A Good Player but a Lot Like Kirk Cousins,' AFC Exec Says

    Doric SamJanuary 11, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his three-year NFL career, but he's yet to prove himself as a franchise QB in some eyes.

    One AFC executive offered a candid assessment of Tagovailoa to ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill and Marcel Louis-Jacques, saying he's only as good as the team around him.

    "The Dolphins are in a tough spot, because he's a good player but a lot like Kirk Cousins. If you give him good football players, he's going to be productive. If you ask him to go win a game and put a team on his back, that's asking a lot."

