NFL Rumors: Cowboys' McCarthy, Chargers' Staley May Need Playoff Runs to Keep Jobs

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers would reportedly consider making coaching changes if their teams lose in the opening round of the playoffs.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported there has been chatter about the status of Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) and Brandon Staley (Chargers) being "worth watching," adding that "there's outside chatter that one or both of those guys could be in trouble if their team doesn't make a deep playoff run."

The rumors are particularly interesting given the availability of Sean Payton, who is expected to return to the sidelines in 2023 after a one-year hiatus.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.