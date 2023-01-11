X

    NFL Rumors: Cowboys' McCarthy, Chargers' Staley May Need Playoff Runs to Keep Jobs

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 11, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first half of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers would reportedly consider making coaching changes if their teams lose in the opening round of the playoffs.

    Dan Graziano of ESPN reported there has been chatter about the status of Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) and Brandon Staley (Chargers) being "worth watching," adding that "there's outside chatter that one or both of those guys could be in trouble if their team doesn't make a deep playoff run."

    The rumors are particularly interesting given the availability of Sean Payton, who is expected to return to the sidelines in 2023 after a one-year hiatus.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

