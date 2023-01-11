3 Bold Predictions for 49ers in 2022 NFL Playoff Matchup vs. Seahawks

0 of 3

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are widely expected to cruise past the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL wild-card round.

San Francisco owns two wins over its NFC West rival and has the better team on paper.

However, there could be a few flaws that the Seahawks expose to keep the game relatively close inside Levi's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Seattle's passing offense had some success against the 49ers in their last head-to-head meeting. That part of the offense could allow Pete Carroll's team to hang around.

As for the 49ers, they have to keep doing what they do best. Their run-heavy system thrived since the arrival of Christian McCaffrey.

Brock Purdy's emergence as a reliable starting quarterback is due in part to the system put in place by Kyle Shanahan.

Most rookies would have a hard time settling into a postseason game, but Purdy has proved to be unflappable in his starting role.