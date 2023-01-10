WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon Resigns After Vince McMahon's Return as Executive Chair

Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW

After serving as co-CEO and chairwoman of WWE for the last six months, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company on Monday.

The move comes days after her father Vince McMahon returned to the company as a board member following his resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, as well as accusations he paid hush money to the women involved.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

