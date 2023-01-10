X

    WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon Resigns After Vince McMahon's Return as Executive Chair

    Doric SamJanuary 10, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: Stephanie McMahon attends Meet the Women Dominating Sports Media during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW)
    Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW

    After serving as co-CEO and chairwoman of WWE for the last six months, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company on Monday.

    The move comes days after her father Vince McMahon returned to the company as a board member following his resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, as well as accusations he paid hush money to the women involved.

