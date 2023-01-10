Texans Rumors: Giants OC Mike Kafka Requested for HC Interview

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans are continuing their expansive search for a new head coach, and they're reportedly eyeing a candidate from an NFC playoff team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Texans have submitted an interview request for New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Houston isn't alone in its interest in Kafka, as Rapoport added that the Carolina Panthers have also requested an interview with him.

The Texans once again find themselves searching for a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith following a 3-13-1 campaign. Smith is the second straight coach not to last more than a year in Houston. David Culley was ousted after the 2021 season.

While many have questioned the abilities of the franchise's front office, team owner Cal McNair told reporters Monday that he has "full confidence" in general manager Nick Caserio.

Perhaps things will be different this time around, as Caserio is operating with full autonomy after October's firing of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Now that the decision falls in his hands alone, Caserio can find someone who can change the culture of the team with a rebuilding plan that lasts longer than one year.

The Texans are wise to give Kafka some consideration, as he is a rising name in the coaching ranks thanks to New York's impressive season. The Giants were initially viewed as a rebuilding project before first-year head coach Brian Daboll spearheaded a substantial turnaround that resulted in a 9-7-1 record and a spot in the postseason.

Under Kafka's direction, New York boasted the fourth-best rushing offense in the league with 148.2 yards per game. Often-maligned quarterback Daniel Jones showed major growth, registering career highs of 3,205 passing yards and a 67.2 percent completion rate to go with 15 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions.