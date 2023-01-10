DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Cardinals 'Plan to Try to Trade' Star WR in Offseason

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are in a state of upheaval after the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the departure of general manager Steve Keim. The team is reportedly facing even more change this offseason.

According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals "plan to try to trade" star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins was limited to nine games this season after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy and dealing with a subsequent knee issue.

Still, he managed to lead Arizona with 717 receiving yards on 64 receptions. But his three touchdowns were the fewest since his 2013 rookie season.

Hopkins still has two years and $34.4 million in base salary remaining on his contract, but Schultz noted that he will likely be seeking a new deal with his next team this offseason. Schultz also pointed out that the 30-year-old has a full no-trade clause as part of his most recent extension and can dictate his destination.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro honoree, Hopkins is one of the best receivers of his generation. His 2021 campaign was cut short by a torn MCL, and there's a chance he was still bothered by the injury this year. When healthy, he can be a difference-maker in any offense.

The Cardinals face a slew of questions this offseason, but they first need to find replacements for Kingsbury and Keim. Star quarterback Kyler Murray will be coming off a torn ACL, and when he is able to return in 2023, it sounds like he will be without his favorite offensive target.

After closing the year with seven straight losses, Arizona finished 4-13 and will pick third in the 2023 NFL draft. It appears the franchise is set for a major reset this offseason.