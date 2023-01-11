5 NFL Players Who Should Headline Early 2023 Offseason Trade Market

1 of 5

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly received plenty of trade calls for Josh Allen at the Nov. 1 deadline but ultimately opted not to deal the edge-rusher despite their 2-6 start.

While the decision paid off as Allen helped Jacksonville make a surprise surge to its first AFC South crown since 2017, the franchise could end up trading him this offseason.

The 25-year-old will be playing out the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 and is expected to command a massive raise on his next deal.

Spotrac estimates his market value to be around $15 million per season. That would be a fair price for a player who has recorded 26.5 sacks during the first four years of his promising career.

The Jaguars could be facing some financial issues soon, making the possibility for a trade more likely. They are projected to be nearly $20 million over the cap—a mark only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are topping—heading into the offseason.

Allen has continued to play well since the deadline passed and finished the regular season strong, recording three of his six sacks during the last five games. He logged 77 percent of Jacksonville's defensive snaps in 2022 while starting every contest for the first time in his career.

While he didn't notch a career high in sacks, he did record more knockdowns (18) and hurries (15) than any other year and matched his career-best marks in pressures (39).

If Jacksonville does listen to offers for 2019's No. 7 overall pick, there will be no shortage of interest. SI.com's Albert Breer noted that the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the teams that "checked on" Allen at the deadline but decided against making a move after being reluctant to part with their 2023 first-round pick.

A first-rounder would be a reasonable asking price for Allen, who has steadily developed into a quality edge-rusher. He may not be a game-changing force, but he's played well enough to carve out a reliable role for the foreseeable future.