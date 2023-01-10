Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry to Return from Shoulder Injury, Start vs. Suns

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is expected to make his highly anticipated return to the court on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns and will be included in the starting lineup, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

Curry has missed the last 11 games while recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 34-year-old injured his shoulder in a Dec. 14 loss to the Indiana Pacers, putting up 38 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes before exiting.

The Warriors have gone 6-5 in Curry's absence and are currently on a two-game losing streak with losses against the 11-32 Detroit Pistons and 15-26 Orlando Magic.

Curry's return should help Golden State turn things around. The 34-year-old is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 26 games this season while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from deep.

The Warriors are sixth in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record. They've been brilliant at home, going 17-4 at Chase Center, but they own the NBA's worst road record at 3-16.

Tuesday's game is Golden State's final game at home before it goes on a five-game road trip, which will be a huge test for the franchise with matchups against the 26-15 Cleveland Cavaliers and 29-12 Boston Celtics on tap.

If the Warriors are going to better their standing in the Western Conference, they're going to need to figure out a way to win on the road. Hopefully the return of Curry will help, though the team still struggled on the road when he was in the lineup before being sidelined with his shoulder injury.