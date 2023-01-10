Report: Packers' Quay Walker Unlikely to Face Suspension for Shoving Lions Trainer

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker is unlikely to face a suspension for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday's 20-16 loss at Lambeau Field, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that it "sounds like" Walker will only receive a fine.

Walker was flagged and tossed out of Sunday's game with 7:24 remaining after pushing Lions physician T. Sean Lynch. Detroit running back D'Andre Swift was down on the field receiving treatment when Walker shoved Lynch.

The 22-year-old later tweeted an apology, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, but his account has since been deleted.

He wrote:

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!"

Additionally, Walker told reporters Monday that he personally apologized to Lynch, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and the team's front office for the incident.

Walker was also ejected during the second quarter of an Oct. 30 loss to the Buffalo Bills after shoving practice squad tight end Zach Davidson. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he is the only player since 2000 to be ejected more than once in a single season.

The Packers selected Walker in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Georgia. In 17 games this season, he posted 1.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 121 tackles, five tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

It's unclear when the NFL will hand down its punishment for Walker, especially with the Packers eliminated from the postseason.