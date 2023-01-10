NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Interviewed for Broncos HC Job amid Sean Payton Buzz

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh conducted a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Denver has an opening at head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett less than one year into his tenure.

Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the Broncos' intention to interview Harbaugh while also requesting an interview with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. Pelissero added Tuesday that Payton continues to "loom large" for the position.

Broncos current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris are also possibilities for Denver.

Harbaugh could be an especially intriguing option considering his previous success, producing a 44-19-1 record across four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He went 5-3 in the playoffs during this stretch, reaching the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

The 59-year-old has spent the past five years at Michigan, compiling a 74-25 record. The Wolverines have gone 25-3 over the past two seasons, winning a Big Ten title each year.

Despite the success in his current location, multiple sources have said he's willing to leave for the NFL, per The Athletic.

"He will flat go to Denver," a former Harbaugh associate told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

The Broncos went just 5-12 this past season, with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson especially struggling in his first year after a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. His 84.4 passer rating was a career-low, while it was the first time in 11 seasons he failed to throw at least 20 touchdown passes.

The first challenge for any coach will be getting the most out of Wilson, who signed a five-year, $243 million contract extension before last season.