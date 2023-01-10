Georgia Parade 2023: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Georgia will honor its fourth national championship in style this Saturday.

The school announced it will stage a parade to commemorate Monday's 65-7 demolition of TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game. The festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET and culminate in a celebration at Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m.

Georgia Parade Information

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium

TV Info/Live Stream: Check local listings

The Bulldogs experienced a scare in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Noah Ruggles had an opportunity to put the Buckeyes ahead in the final seconds but sailed his 50-yard field goal attempt well to the left.

The national championship, on the other hand, featured little in the way of drama. Georgia led 17-7 after the first quarter, and its lead had swelled to 31 points by halftime.

Stetson Bennett finished 18-of-25 for 304 yards and four touchdowns through the air while running for 39 yards and two scores on the ground. It was the storybook ending to what became a legendary college career.

Bennett's departure creates a significant void at the quarterback position, but many are already expecting to see Georgia back in the College Football Playoff.

This was supposed to be a bit of a retooling year for head coach Kirby Smart given he had many key players from 2021 move on to the NFL. The roster won't have to withstand that kind of turnover this year.

Bleacher Report's David Kenyon listed the Bulldogs at No. 1 in his initial Top 25 ranking for the 2023 season. They're also the betting favorites (+275) at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+800), Michigan (+1000), USC (+1400) and Clemson (+1400).

If you can't attend Saturday's parade, the good news is you have plenty of time to prepare for next year's installment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbookfor details.