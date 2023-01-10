Preseason College Football Ranking 2023: B/R's Super Early Top 25

0 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After steamrolling the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs are also the No. 1 team in Bleacher Report's earliest preview of the 2023 season.

Along with UGA, brand-name programs Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and USC join the two-time reigning champs in the Top Five.

But in which order? Where did the national runner-up/champion TCU Horned Frogs land in the rankings? What other programs are primed to generate a whole lot of offseason hype?

B/R's voting panel of Max Escarpio, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard cast a ballot for the 2023 poll. A first-place vote was worth 25 points, followed by 24 for second and so on.