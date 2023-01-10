    Preseason College Football Ranking 2023: B/R's Super Early Top 25

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 10, 2023

    Preseason College Football Ranking 2023: B/R's Super Early Top 25

      Kirby Smart
      Kirby SmartKevin C. Cox/Getty Images

      After steamrolling the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs are also the No. 1 team in Bleacher Report's earliest preview of the 2023 season.

      Along with UGA, brand-name programs Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and USC join the two-time reigning champs in the Top Five.

      But in which order? Where did the national runner-up/champion TCU Horned Frogs land in the rankings? What other programs are primed to generate a whole lot of offseason hype?

      B/R's voting panel of Max Escarpio, David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard cast a ballot for the 2023 poll. A first-place vote was worth 25 points, followed by 24 for second and so on.

    B/R's Super Early Top 25

      Caleb Williams
      Caleb WilliamsTom Pennington/Getty Images

      1. Georgia Bulldogs

      2. Alabama Crimson Tide

      3. Michigan Wolverines

      4. Ohio State Buckeyes

      5. USC Trojans

      6. Penn State Nittany Lions

      7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

      8. Florida State Seminoles

      9. Clemson Tigers

      10. Washington Huskies

      11. Oregon Ducks

      12. LSU Tigers

      13. Utah Utes

      14. Tennessee Volunteers

      15. Texas Longhorns

      16. Oregon State Beavers

      17. TCU Horned Frogs

      18. Kansas State Wildcats

      19. Tulane Green Wave

      20. North Carolina Tar Heels

      21. South Carolina Gamecocks

      22. Oklahoma Sooners

      23. UCLA Bruins

      24. UTSA Roadrunners

      25. North Carolina State Wolfpack

    The Hype Machine

      Jordan Travis
      Jordan TravisDavid Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      During the 2021 season, both Florida State and Washington finished with losing records. But in 2022, the programs ripped off a surprise ascent into double-digit victories.

      And expectations are staying high for 2023.

      Florida State landed an ACC-best eighth in B/R's poll, while Washington completed our Top 10 as the Pac-12's second-highest team. It's safe to suggest that perception will be shared around the national landscape.

      Notably, each offense returns a sixth-year quarterback. Jordan Travis threw for 3,214 yards, rushed for 417 and accounted for 31 touchdowns in 2022, leading FSU to a 10-3 record. Michael Penix Jr., meanwhile, transferred from Indiana and propelled UW to an 11-2 mark. The left-hander ranked second nationally with 4,641 passing yards.

      Whether you're buying FSU or Washington is a worthwhile debate. But those conversations will be prevalent this offseason.

    Quick-Hitters

      Sam Hartman
      Sam HartmanDavid Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The panel expects a resurgence from seventh-ranked Notre Dame, which began the season 3-3 before climbing to 9-4. Notre Dame landed Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman in the transfer portal.

      No. 9 Clemson is shifting to recent top prospect Cade Klubnik, who spent most of the 2022 campaign on the sideline but guided the Tigers to an ACC championship. Two-year starter DJ Uiagalelei has since transferred to an Oregon State program that is looking to improve on its first 10-win season in 16 years.

      Oregon State (16th) is one of six Pac-12 teams—the highest total of any conference—in the early ranking. The others are USC (fifth), Washington (10th), Oregon (11th), Utah (13th) and UCLA (22nd).

      Cotton Bowl champion Tulane headlines the Group of Five programs, checking in 19th on the ranking. However, the Green Wave will be contending with two-time reigning Conference USA winner UTSA as the 24th-ranked Roadrunners join Tulane in the American next season.

    Previewing the Top 5

      J.J. McCarthy
      J.J. McCarthySet Number: X164269 TK1

      Perception may change in the offseason, but the uncertainty of the 2023 season is equal parts fascinating and exciting.

      Georgia is ranked No. 1 ahead of Alabama, Michigan, USC and Ohio State. They all have serious questions to answer, though.

      Following the departures of Stetson Bennett, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, respectively, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are bracing for quarterback competitions. While each program has plenty of talent available, new starters tend to have growing pains.

      Michigan isn't yet certain if head coach Jim Harbaugh will return, given his recent flirtations with the NFL. As confident as USC should be with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams retuning to lead the offense, the Trojans need to improve significantly on defense.

      These programs will be popular Top Five selections and routinely appear in the Top 10 of early rankings. But it's not a foregone conclusion that any of them will reach the 2023 College Football Playoff.

