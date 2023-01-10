Attitude Adjustment: Would D-Generation X's WCW Invasion Work Today?

2 of 3

WWE had taken an adversarial stance against WCW in the weeks prior to that night in Virginia.

It had begun altering the content of its shows, skewing older for edgier in an attempt to attract the all-important 18-35 demographic.

It emphasized controversial characters, storylines and angles, something Bischoff and Co. were never going to be allowed to do.

That night in Virginia, though, was a brazen shot in the war with the opposition.

The Triple H-led faction represented the company as a whole, flipping the bird to WCW in defiance and letting it be known that this was no longer a war to be fought just with ratings. It would be one fueled by attitude that would continue to create greater interest in Vince McMahon's product.

Two weeks earlier, WWE had defeated WCW in the Monday Night Wars for the first time in 83 weeks. Thanks to the exploits of DX in Virginia, the company would continue to mount an offensive that would, ultimately, guide them past their competitors for good.

It was not the last time the Hall of Fame group would attempt an invasion of WCW interests.

They would pop up at the company's headquarters and the CNN Center in Atlanta, filming vignettes and dodging police involvement along the way.

After two years of being pulverized by WCW, both in the quality of the shows and in TV ratings, the company made an emphatic statement that everything that came before it was child's play. This was a real war now and one it intended to win after spending so much time on the backfoot.



There had been other behind-the-scenes attempts to derail WCW's momentum but it was not until McMahon, Russo and DX took the fight to the doorstep of their rivals that the tides really started to change.

The rise of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and his rivalry with the megalomaniac Mr. McMahon character was the spark the company needed. DX's shot in WCW's direction was the gasoline that helped fuel the towering inferno that was WWE's come-from-behind victory in the battle for pro wrestling supremacy.

Today, it is remembered as one of the watershed moments of the Attitude Era and one of the greatest of Triple H and D-Generation X's storied runs.

But would it work today and just how well does it hold up?

