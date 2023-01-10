MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Accelerate Talks As Mets Contract Negotiations Stall

David Berding/Getty Images

Carlos Correa may not leave the Minnesota Twins after all.

Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the possibility of the shortstop re-signing with the American League Central team is "increasing" as talks "accelerate" between the two sides.

While Correa already agreed to the terms of deals with the San Francisco Giants and then the New York Mets this offseason, concerns about the health of his leg following physicals held each of the partnerships up.

Hayes and Rosenthal reported the Twins initially offered a 10-year, $285 million deal to Correa, which was notable but didn't match up with the 13-year, $350 million one he agreed to with the Giants or the 12-year, $315 million one he reached with the Mets.

Yet the report also revealed Minnesota "remained in constant contact" with Correa's side as something of a "potential landing spot" if those contracts didn't come to fruition.

Throw in agent Scott Boras reaching out to other teams, including Minnesota, and the idea of remaining with the Twins doesn't seem far-fetched.

It was somewhat surprising when Correa agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins last offseason seeing how they are not a major-market team that offered a megacontract in the negotiating process, but he opted out of that contract after just one season.

However, Minnesota was seemingly pleased with the experience if it is willing to re-sign him after a tumultuous offseason for the 28-year-old, and it is surely at least somewhat familiar with his health status since he just played 136 games for the team in 2022.

Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI during those 136 games and is someone who could anchor the team's lineup in 2023 as it looks to compete with the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and others in the AL Central.

The Correa saga has been filled with plenty of twists and turns this offseason, but it may end up right where it started in Minnesota.