Jake Paul Says KSI Hasn't Responded to Contract Offer for Fight in United Kingdom

Jake Paul Says KSI Hasn't Responded to Contract Offer for Fight in United KingdomJanuary 10, 2023
YouTubers-turned-boxers KSI and Jake Paul have been circling each other for quite some time now, but many are wondering what has been causing the delay in scheduling a fight between them.
Paul took to Twitter to shed some light on the situation, claiming that he sent a contract offer to KSI for a match in the United Kingdom in December, but the London native has yet to respond:
Jake Paul @jakepaul
The offer was / is to come to the UK in December 2023. If he doesn't respond next week after his show, then it's going to have to be in the US. <br><br>The best part is he tells <a href="https://twitter.com/arielhelwani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@arielhelwani</a> that I'm hiding behind negotiations when in fact he has yet to respond. Hahaha. <a href="https://t.co/Xk1dUFrMGH">https://t.co/Xk1dUFrMGH</a>
KSI told Ariel Helwani on Monday's episode of The MMA Hour that they're "working on it, and we're looking like November, December" regarding a fight against Paul. However, he noted that he expects it to be a contentious negotiating process between both sides, and for now, he's focused on his next opponent:
KSI was expected to face Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis on Jan. 14, but the latter withdrew from the fight last week. The 29-year-old will now face pro-gamer FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Stadium.