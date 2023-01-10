Jake Paul Says KSI Hasn't Responded to Contract Offer for Fight in United Kingdom

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

YouTubers-turned-boxers KSI and Jake Paul have been circling each other for quite some time now, but many are wondering what has been causing the delay in scheduling a fight between them.

Paul took to Twitter to shed some light on the situation, claiming that he sent a contract offer to KSI for a match in the United Kingdom in December, but the London native has yet to respond:

KSI told Ariel Helwani on Monday's episode of The MMA Hour that they're "working on it, and we're looking like November, December" regarding a fight against Paul. However, he noted that he expects it to be a contentious negotiating process between both sides, and for now, he's focused on his next opponent:

KSI was expected to face Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis on Jan. 14, but the latter withdrew from the fight last week. The 29-year-old will now face pro-gamer FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Stadium.