Colts Rumors: Lions' Ben Johnson, Rams' Raheem Morris Among Candidates for HC Job

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

After an impressive season by the Detroit Lions, it was expected that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would be viewed as top head coaching candidates for teams with vacancies.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have wasted no time and put in interview requests for both Johnson and Glenn amid their search for a new head coach.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Monday that the Colts have also requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Indianapolis has also requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Lions finished the year 9-8 after starting the season with a 1-6 record. Detroit capped its 2022 campaign with a 20-16 comeback victory over the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

While the Lions defense ranked last in the league with an average of 392.4 yards allowed, Glenn is a respected defensive mind after spending five years on Sean Payton's staff with the New Orleans Saints before joining Detroit in 2021. The late-season turnaround reflects well on him, and he's also responsible for the development of players like rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and star cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Johnson started the 2021 season as tight ends coach before being named offensive coordinator at the end of the year. Under his direction, the Lions ranked fourth in the NFL with 380.0 yards per game and quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed one of the best years of his career with 29 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions.

A former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Morris has excelled in his role as defensive coordinator of the Rams over the past two seasons, helping shape the unit that led Los Angeles to victory in Super Bowl LVI.

After finishing the year with a 4-12-1 record, the Colts are hoping to make the right decision for the team's future. Indianapolis also faces major questions at the quarterback position, so it's imperative to get some stability in place soon.