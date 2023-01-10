Colts Rumors: Lions' Ben Johnson, Rams' Raheem Morris Among Candidates for HC Job

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

After an impressive season by the Detroit Lions, it was expected that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would be viewed as top head coaching candidates for teams with vacancies.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have wasted no time and put in interview requests for both Johnson and Glenn amid their search for a new head coach.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Monday that the Colts have also requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

