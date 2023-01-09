Texans GM Nick Caserio Has Owner Cal McNair's 'Full Confidence' Amid Firing Rumors

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair reaffirmed his commitment to general manager Nick Caserio after the team fired head coach Lovie Smith.

McNair told reporters Monday he has "full confidence" in Caserio moving forward.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that "one or both" of Smith and Caserio was expected to be out of a job once the season ended.

