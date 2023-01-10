9 NHL Prospects Who Raised Their Stocks at the 2023 World Junior Championship

0 of 9

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The World Junior Championship is a great opportunity for scouting the world's top teenage hockey players. At the same time, it's ultimately a five-to-seven-game tournament in which players have minimal time to learn the team's tactics and develop chemistry with linemates. Nonetheless, the games absolutely are informative.

"I don't think you can let the stage influence your assessment too much, but there's still information you can gather there," one NHL scout told Bleacher Report. "You have to remember it's still a six- or seven-game run in the course of a season where most of these kids will be playing 80 or so games."

But yes, it is a major opportunity to see most of the world's top teenagers all on the ice at the same time. It's a different perspective in which scouts can see how players perform in a best-on-best tournament with a lot of internal and external pressures. There is a balance to be found, and some of the players at the event definitely caught the eyes of those watching.

Here are nine prospects who raised their stock at the 2023 World Junior Championship.