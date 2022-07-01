2022 NHL Draft Big Board: B/R's Final Rankings

15 of 32

RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images

When he's on his game, Miroshnichenko is explosive. He is such a dynamic skater both with and without the puck. When he carries through the neutral zone, he comes at defenders vertically with such force that they tend to play large gaps. When they do step up, he has the edgework to move laterally and bypass them.

His skating becomes exponentially more valuable when he combines it with his shooting ability. Miroshnichenko may be the best player in the draft when it comes to shooting while in motion. His wrist shot is a massive threat from distance, and he does exceptionally well to use defenders as screens or shoot off-balance.

Miroshnichenko is a high-end stickhandler, which he puts to use even while skating at high speeds. He also puts his edgework to use here, feinting moves in one direction before toe-dragging or maneuvering in a different. The right-handed shooter often plays on his off side, allowing him to make a move to the inside and automatically be set up for a prime scoring opportunity. Miroshnichenko is primarily a shooter, but he also exhibits playmaking instincts as well, making no-look passes or finding feeds over long distances.

The necessary criticism of Miroshnichenko's offensive game is that, while he showcases incredible skill at a high speed, the Russian doesn't show either a willingness or an ability to think the game at slower speeds. He is confident and ambitious, which dictates so much of his value, but when Plan A doesn't work, he has yet to prove capable of working his way out of trouble or finding the next-best decision. Miroshnichenko's offensive game is incredible, but it is too reliant on his ability to utilize his physical tools and execute before the defense can read him.

Miroshnichenko has received some criticisms for consistency, but his work rate off the puck might be underappreciated by some. He forechecks hard and makes the most of his 6'1", 185-pound frame with crunching hits. He instantly goes into recovery mode when his team loses possession in the offensive zone, and Miroshnichenko also backchecks hard and will come from behind to tie up the sticks of puck carriers in the neutral zone. Perhaps he won't be a go-to penalty killer at the professional level, but with good coaching, he should have no problems providing some value in all three zones.

On hockey ability alone, Miroshnichenko is probably one of the top 10 players in the 2022 draft. So-so production (16 points in 31 games) in the VHL, Eurasia's minor league, dropped his stock. But there are two other major complications that will make NHL teams hesitant.

One is the Russian dilemma, as the invasion of Ukraine and its geopolitical fallout create questions about his ability to play in the United States in the near future. The other is that Miroshnichenko was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in March and missed the final third of the season. The great news is that he completed his treatment and has been cleared to return for next season. It's uncomfortable to discuss Miroshnichenko's draft stock in the context of life circumstances beyond his control, but NHL teams are forced to weigh these issues. Regardless, Miroshnichenko oozes talent and is one of the few players in this draft with legitimate 40-goal upside.