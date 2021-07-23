2021 NHL Draft: Live Round 1 Grades and Analysis for Every Pick

0 of 0

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2021 NHL Draft is unlike any other in recent memory.

There was a level of uncertainty with this draft class from the very beginning, as the talent pool is diluted and there was no strong consensus for ranking the players. Those things tend to get sorted out over the course of the season, but the COVID-19 pandemic completely derailed that possibility for many prospects. Tournaments were canceled. Some players were forced to play in unfamiliar leagues. Some had limited seasons, and some played no more than a handful of competitive games.

It creates an environment where there is more uncertainty than ever before. Teams will have to make franchise-changing decisions with limited information.

There will be 31 picks made in Tuesday's first round. The Arizona Coyotes, slated to pick at 11th overall, were forced to forfeit the selection for draft combine testing violations. The draft order can be viewed here, though keep in mind that trades might happen that could change the order.

We'll be offering a scouting report of every player selected in the first round, as well as a grade for each selection, here, with live updates happening as each pick is announced. Enjoy the show and get excited about your favorite team's future, but keep in perspective that these are teenagers under immense pressure.