Logan Mailloux Selected by Canadiens in 2021 NHL Draft Despite Renouncing Himself

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Despite renouncing himself from the 2021 NHL draft, Logan Mailloux was selected in the first round by the Montreal Canadiens.

Mailloux was taken No. 31 overall on Friday night. The Canadiens said in a statement they "are aware of the situation" he's involved in and they are "by no means" minimizing the severity of his actions.

The 18-year-old issued a statement on social media earlier this week asking not to be drafted by any team:

Mailloux's statement came in the wake of a report by Katie Strang and Corey Pronman of The Athletic reporting that he took a photograph of a woman performing a sexual act without her consent and circulated it among some of his teammates.

“I do not think that Logan has understood the seriousness of his behavior,” the woman told Strang and Pronman in an email.

The woman also said she previously asked Mailloux to issue "a heartfelt apology for his behavior," but he responded with “a text that was no longer than three sentences.”

Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff.com reported "multiple teams" put Mailloux on their do-not-draft list as a result of his summary fine of roughly $4,300 for charges of offensive photography and defamation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, there were multiple teams that indicated they might select Mailloux in the second round before the Canadiens made their next pick at No. 63.

Mailloux spent the 2020-21 season on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden's Hockeyettan. He previously played for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.