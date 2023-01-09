Deion Sanders on Possibly Coaching in NFL: 'I Just Have No Desire to Coach Rich Men'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer thanks to his accomplishments in the NFL as a player, but don't expect him to be on the sidelines as a coach at the sport's highest level.

"I just have no desire to coach rich men," he said, per Donovan X. Ramsey of GQ. "I'd rather have an impact on a younger man that needs direction."

Sanders surely knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

After all, he played from 1989 through 2000 for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Washington before a temporary retirement. He then returned in 2004 and 2005 and suited up for the Baltimore Ravens.

The 55-year-old was a generation-defining cornerback and built a resume that included two Super Bowl titles, eight Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro nods and a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Yet his coaching career after his playing days—which also included time in Major League Baseball—has taken him to the college ranks.

Jackson State hired Sanders as its head coach ahead of the 2020 season, which was moved to spring 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It went 4-3 in his first campaign and then turned the corner in his second one with an 11-2 overall record and 8-0 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

The Tigers went undefeated in conference play again in 2022, with their only loss coming in overtime to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

Sanders' quick turnaround of Jackson State was enough to convince Colorado to make him its head coach, and the Pac-12 program certainly hopes he follows suit for the Buffaloes considering they went 1-11 during the 2022 campaign.

Another impressive turnaround in the college game may attract some attention at the NFL level, but Sanders apparently has no interest in taking that path.