Texans Rumors: Lions' Ben Johnson, Broncos' Ejiro Evero Among HC Candidates

The Houston Texans reportedly plan to cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday night following just one season.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Texans have requested to interview Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Houston requested interviews with San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

