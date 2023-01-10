Bill Belichick Returns to New England Patriots Facing Huge Test in 2023 NFL Offseason

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Bill Belichick confirmed Monday that he will be returning to the New England Patriots next season. Barring a wildly unexpected decision from owner Robert Kraft to remove the future Hall of Famer from his post, Belichick will be back in Foxborough for his 24th season in 2023.

The news comes on the heels of New England suffering a disappointing finish to an 8-9 campaign, missing out on the playoffs for the second time in three years following a 35-23 defeat against the rival Buffalo Bills. The team regressed from a 10-7 showing and wild-card berth in 2021, a year that also ended with a loss to the Bills.

While getting a commitment from Belichick was likely atop the organization's offseason to-do list, the Patriots have plenty of work to do to revamp the coaching staff.

New England made a questionable decision to forgo having an official offensive or defensive coordinator in place for 2022. That needs to change in 2023.

While Belichick hasn't had a defensive coordinator working under him since Matt Patricia took the Detroit Lions head coaching gig in February 2018, the team left its offensive coordinator position vacant for the first time since 2010 following Josh McDaniels' departure to become the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach.

Although Patricia—who returned to Foxborough last year after being fired by the Lions—took over the play-calling duties, he wasn't given the coordinator label during his second stint in New England.

Regardless of his title, the Patriots offense took a significant step back with Patricia calling the shots. The team lacked the creativity it had with McDaniels on the sidelines, and it showed in the stats. The Patriots went from ranking No. 15 in total offense and No. 6 in scoring last year to No. 26 and No. 17, respectively, in those categories.

Belichick was critical of Patricia's performance after the Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Bills dropped their record to 6-6, but he hinted it would be too drastic a change at that point in the season to shift those responsibilities elsewhere. With the season now in the rear view, the head coach should jump at the chance to move on from Patricia and find a full-time offensive coordinator.

Patricia shouldn't be the only offensive coach relieved of his duties during the offseason.

Joe Judge—New England's special teams coordinator from 2015 to 2019—came back to the Patriots to work as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach this season following a disastrous stint as the New York Giants head coach. Judge struggled in an unfamiliar role and failed to maximize the talents of the players he was tasked with improving.

According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, Belichick appeared to admit that giving Patricia and Judge jobs that weren't congruent with their backgrounds wasn't the best move in retrospect, saying he's made "plenty" of mistakes while trying to do what is best for the organization.

Perhaps most concerning was the regression of second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Under Judge's tutelage, he failed to build on a promising rookie year and saw decreases in his completion percentage and per-game averages in passing yards and touchdowns. He missed time midway through the year with an ankle injury and was even benched for rookie Bailey Zappe after an awful showing upon his return.

Jones, who once seemed to be an appropriate heir to Tom Brady after making the Pro Bowl and taking New England to the playoffs in his first year, is now facing an uncertain future. Belichick refused to commit to the 24-year-old as the team's starter and said he expects more production from the quarterback position (per NFL analyst Lindsey Ok):

"Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive."

Despite a season that Belichick said "nobody's satisfied with," there are many reasons to believe New England can rapidly improve.

The team is expected to have 11 picks in the 2023 draft, with six of those—including its first-rounder at No. 14 overall—falling in the first four rounds. Belichick has a long history of producing quality talent with his middle-round selections, and a strong draft class could go far when it comes to turning this squad around quickly.

New England is loaded with salary-cap space as well. The club heads into the offseason nearly $50 million under the cap—only three teams have more projected funds to work with—and will be able to sign multiple impact players.

Using some of that cash to shore up the offensive line would greatly aid New England's quest to improve offensively. The team may need to unearth two offensive tackles this offseason with Isaiah Wynn set to hit the open market and Trent Brown coming off a down year.

Wide receiver is another area the club needs to improve. Finding a way to retain Jakobi Meyers—the team's leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this year—in free agency will help, but the club must address its severe lack of dynamic pass-catchers on the roster.

With the free-agency class relatively devoid of playmakers at the position, New England may need to swing a trade for another weapon. Second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton flashed promise this year but still has much developing to do before he can become a reliable NFL wideout.

The defense may benefit from adding a few new faces too, but that side of the ball has far fewer issues than the offense. Belichick continued to show why he's regarded as one of the league's top defensive minds of all time in 2022, overseeing a unit that gave up only 322 yards and 20.4 points per game despite limited offensive help.

Adding a good defensive back or two—the secondary was arguably the weakest point of New England's respectable defense this year and starting corner Jonathan Jones is an impending free agent—could help the Pats evolve into a top defensive unit next season.

There's certainly a clear path for Belichick to lead his Patriots back to the upper echelon of the NFL. It will involve a major shift in offensive philosophy and coaching changes in addition to maintaining a respectable defense and hitting on some draft picks, but New England has a real chance to come back with a vengeance in 2023.