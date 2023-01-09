Report: 49ers' Adam Peters, Ran Carthon Targeted in Titans' 'Wide-Ranging' GM Search

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have a long list of candidates worth watching in their search for a new general manager, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network detailed:

The Titans have a vacancy after firing Jon Robinson in early December.

Tennessee ended the year with seven straight losses after a 7-3 start, ending a streak of six straight winning seasons for the organization. The squad missed the playoffs after a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 that decided the AFC South title.

The Titans were leading the division when Robinson was fired, on pace to win a third straight AFC South title, although they were coming off an embarrassing 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded from Tennessee to Philadelphia in the offseason, scored two touchdowns against his former team.

The organization is now seeking a fresh start with several successful executives on their wish list.

San Francisco assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon have helped build their team into a consistent contender despite numerous injuries each season. The 49ers finished 2022 with a 13-4 record even with two starting quarterbacks—Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo—suffering season-ending injuries.

Considering the Titans' season derailed once Ryan Tannehill got hurt, they could use people in the front office who are experienced in building depth.

Glenn Cook spent this past season as the Cleveland Browns assistant GM after being promoted from vice president of player personnel last offseason. Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham notably attended the NFL's Front Office Accelerator program in December as one of a group of 32 front office prospects comprised of women and people of color.

Ryan Cowden, who oversaw player personnel for Tennessee after Robinson was fired, will also get a chance to earn the permanent job. He has been with the Titans since 2016, when he was named director of player personnel.

Current Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort will reportedly interview for the position as well.