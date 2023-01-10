WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9

0 of 3

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 9.

Following her brutal attack on a referee and Bianca Belair during last week's Raw Women's Championship match, Alexa Bliss tried to explain her action.

Austin Theory was able to retain his U.S. title last week against Seth Rollins, so this week was all about looking toward his future.

With The Royal Rumble fast approaching on January 28, we also saw more developments designed to build the pay-per-view.

Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's show.