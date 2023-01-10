WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9January 10, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 9.
Following her brutal attack on a referee and Bianca Belair during last week's Raw Women's Championship match, Alexa Bliss tried to explain her action.
Austin Theory was able to retain his U.S. title last week against Seth Rollins, so this week was all about looking toward his future.
With The Royal Rumble fast approaching on January 28, we also saw more developments designed to build the pay-per-view.
Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's show.
Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin
- Local sports references will always generate heat with wrestling crowds. It's almost a cheat code.
- The fact that Corbin is the only person to hold a pinfall victory over Reigns over the last three years is wild.
- The way Owens just walked away from the corner so Corbin would hit the ring post like it was no big deal was hilarious. It felt similar to when Samoa Joe just walks away to avoid someone flying toward him.
Kevin Owens came out at the top of the show and began to talk about how he will face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, but he was interrupted by JBL almost immediately. This led to Baron Corbin coming out to take on KO in a match.
The poker aficionado took control early, but Owens is rarely one to let his opponents keep the upper hand for long. He eventually made Corbin hit his shoulder into the ring post before the show cut to a break.
While this match had good energy and lacked any major mistakes, it felt very paint-by-numbers. Nothing about it really stood out as memorable. It was filler, but at least it wasn't bad filler.
KO was able to score the win, but his celebration was cut short when The Bloodline attacked him at ringside. The Usos and Solo Sikoa may have gotten the jump on him, but Owens grabbed a chair and beat them away to be the last man standing in the ring.
Winner: Kevin Owens
Grade: C
Bayley vs. Mia Yim
- Alexa Bliss gave a promo from atop the announce table talking about how she is the face of evil. A creepy video played that led to an appearance from Uncle Howdy, but then the show cut to a break and we never got any followup.
- Bayley had to know that hairdo would look ridiculous after wrestling for a little while.
- We have grown so used to seeing big spots that s simple suplex on the floor no longer elicits a reaction from the crowd.
- Yim hit a move that brought Bayley in from the apron, but it looked like they messed it up because it was impossible to tell what she was going for.
Bayley was out first with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky by her side to take on The OC's newest member, Mia "Michin" Yim. Bayley ended up sending Sky and Kai away so they could have the night off.
She went right after Yim once the ref called for the bell, but Michin was able to rebound and take her down with a neckbreaker.
They fought through a commercial break and we returned to see Yim back on defense. She began to make a comeback with a flurry of strikes.
This match started out well enough, but it ended up being a bit clunky in the second half. Bayley scored the win by using the ropes for leverage when she went for a pin.
Winner: Bayley
Grade: C
Candice LeRae vs. Rhea Ripley
- Rollins faked an injury when he came out to confront Theory, but he let us know he was faking almost immediately.
- During LeRae's interview, Nikki Cross could be seen creeping in the background.
- LeRae hit a nice German suplex from the middle turnbuckle.
Candice LeRae was giving an interview backstage about looking forward to the Royal Rumble when she was confronted by Rhea Ripley. This led to the two meeting for a match in the second hour of the show.
The Poison Pixie managed to back Ripley to the corner by unloading on her with strikes, but The Eradicator caught her coming off the middle rope and slammed her to the mat.
Ripley had control until LeRae took her down with a German suplex, but it didn't take Mami long to regain her momentum.
This was a physical and entertaining bout that definitely outshined what we saw during the first hour despite being shorter than either of the first two bouts. Sometimes simple is better.
Winner: Rhea Ripley
Grade: B-
