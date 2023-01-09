Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi Headline FIFA 23 Team of the Year Nominees

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé highlight the nominees for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year:

Messi and Mbappé were also named in the FIFA 22 Team of the Year, which featured five PSG players, as voted by fans.

The English Premier League could also have significant representation in this year's list, with Manchester City star Erling Haaland among the 31 EPL players.

Haaland has thrived since joining the EPL from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 21 league goals in 16 matches so far in 2022-23.

Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will also be aiming for a place in the Team of the Year after zero forwards from the Premier League made last year's list.

Five EPL players made last year's list, and Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne, João Cancelo and Rúben Dias are all nominees once again, although Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kanté were not included after making the Team of the Year last year.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez could try to earn a spot on the Team of the Year after winning the World Cup and the Golden Glove with Argentina, while PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma was not included among the nominees.

Cody Gapko is yet to make his EPL debut with Liverpool, but he thrived for PSV Eindhoven the past two seasons in the Eredivisie and put himself on the international stage with a successful showing at the World Cup for the Netherlands.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham is another name to watch amid a strong season with Borussia Dortmund.

Messi and Mbappé are still relatively safe bets to make the Team of the Year after starring at both club and international level. These two and Neymar have formed an elite attack to help PSG top the Ligue 1 table, while Messi and Mbappé went head-to-head last month in a memorable World Cup final for their national teams.

Messi came out on top, adding another trophy to his collection with seven Ballon d'Or awards.