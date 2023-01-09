Gareth Bale Retires at 33: Won Champions League 5 Times with Real Madrid

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Wales star Gareth Bale announced his retirement from both club and international football Monday:

The 33-year-old is best known for his time with Real Madrid, helping the club win the Champions League title five times in a nine-year stretch.

He also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Los Angeles FC at the club level.

Bale emerged as a world-class forward with Tottenham, leading the squad to the UCL quarterfinals in 2010-11 at 21 years old. He broke out in 2012-13 with 21 Premier League goals, third in the league behind Robin van Persie and Luis Suárez, leading to a world-record £85.3 million ($111 million) transfer to Real Madrid in 2013.

He tallied 81 goals and 40 assists in La Liga across eight seasons for Los Blancos. Though injuries limited him at times, he helped create one of the top attacks in the sport alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The superstar made a surprise transfer to MLS in 2022 to play for Los Angeles FC, helping the squad win the MLS Cup. He scored the game-tying goal in the 128th minute of the final before LAFC won on penalties:

Bale was also an instrumental figure for the Wales national team over the last decade, helping the team qualify for the World Cup in 2022 for the first time since 1958. Wales finished last in its group, although Bale scored a penalty against the United States to help earn a draw.

The forward also captained the squad to a surprising run to the semifinals of Euro 2016.

He won Welsh player of the year six times, totaling 40 goals in 111 caps.