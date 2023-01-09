NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Isn't Being Pursued by Panthers amid Broncos, Colts Buzz

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Despite their need for a new head coach, the Carolina Panthers are not pursuing University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, according to Mike Sando and Joe Person of The Athletic.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy this week, and Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported last month that multiple league sources are "convinced" Harbaugh is atop Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's wish list.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start this season, and interim head coach Steve Wilks proved to be a stabilizing force, leading Carolina to a respectable 6-6 mark the rest of the way.

Given how much better Carolina played under Wilks, he has to be considered a strong candidate to have the interim tag removed and land the Panthers' full-time head coaching job.

The only previous head coaching opportunity Wilks received came in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals. After going 3-13, Wilks was fired just one season into his tenure.

Harbaugh has remained publicly committed to Michigan, saying last week that he expects to be the Wolverines' head coach in 2023, but it was also reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach that Harbaugh could face a multigame suspension if he stays depending on the results of an NCAA investigation into whether Michigan violated rules during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, sources have indicated that Harbaugh is interested in an NFL return, and Jones also reported that Harbaugh or his representation reached out to Panthers owner David Tepper multiple times in recent weeks.

Even if the Panthers aren't interested in Harbaugh, he should have little issue landing an NFL job if that is indeed what he wants.

After going 29-6 in three seasons as the head coach at the University of San Diego and 29-21 in four seasons at Stanford, including a 12-1 mark in 2010, Harbaugh became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

In four seasons with the Niners from 2011 to 2014, Harbaugh went 44-19-1 with three playoff appearances, three trips to the NFC Championship Game and one Super Bowl appearance.

Harbaugh and the 49ers parted ways after going 8-8 in 2014, which paved the way for him to become head coach at his alma mater of Michigan.

In eight seasons with the Wolverines, Harbaugh has gone 74-25. His greatest success has come recently, as he has beaten rival Ohio State, won the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons.

Michigan was knocked out in the semifinals each time, however, including this season when the Wolverines were upset 51-45 by TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Given Harbaugh's success at both the collegiate and NFL levels, he would seemingly be a great fit for any team in search of a head coach.

The Broncos are coming off a hugely disappointing 5-12 season that saw quarterback Russell Wilson struggle mightily and head coach Nathaniel Hackett get fired after less than one full season with the team.

Denver needs a culture change, and Harbaugh has shown over the course of his coaching career that he can provide that.

As for the Colts, they went just 4-12-1 this season and also fired a head coach in Frank Reich, and replaced him with an interim head coach in Jeff Saturday, who had no previous head coaching experience in college or the pros.

Harbaugh already has an obvious link to the Colts, as he played quarterback for the franchise from 1994 through 1997, making him a strong candidate for their position.