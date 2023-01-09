3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 18 Loss vs. Eagles

3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 18 Loss vs. EaglesJanuary 9, 2023
The New York Giants ended the 2022 regular season with a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The result didn't matter for the Giants, though, and the team they fielded was clear evidence of that.
Having already been locked into the No. 6 seed as an NFC wild-card team, New York opted to send its backups into action in Philadelphia. So, it wasn't surprising that the Eagles scored the first 19 points of the game, or that the Giants didn't tally any points until the final minute of the third quarter.
After going 9-7-1 in the regular season, New York is heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign. The team will now go on the road to face the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon.
Here are three takeaways from New York's Week 18 loss.
Webb Showed Some Positives in 1st NFL Start
With starting quarterback Daniel Jones on the sideline, the Giants gave six-year NFL veteran Davis Webb an opportunity to start a game for the first time.
The 27-year-old completed 23 of his 40 pass attempts for 168 yards while being under constant pressure from the Eagles' potent defensive front.
However, Webb flashed some positives, particularly late in the game. He had a 14-yard rushing touchdown with 10 minutes and 4 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.
Then, the former Texas Tech and California player connected with Kenny Golladay for a 25-yard TD pass that cut Philadelphia's lead to 22-16 with 1:38 remaining.
"We took them four quarters," Webb told reporters. "I wish myself, first, and the offense, second, got off to a better start, but that second half was really fun—and that's something I'll never forget."
As long as Jones stays healthy, Webb is unlikely to be under center for New York again anytime soon. Still, he showed he can be a valuable backup who will be able to help the Giants put up points when required.
Starters Will Be Well-Rested For Postseason
Jones wasn't the only New York starter who didn't appear in Sunday's game.
Among the inactive players for the Giants were running back Saquon Barkley, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and safety Julian Love, none of whom had an injury designation this week.
With New York essentially treating the regular-season finale as a "bye week," it also sat cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck). It could prove to be beneficial, as these names (and others) will feel much fresher heading into the postseason.
While sitting, though, the Giants' starters were treated to a strong fourth-quarter performance from their understudies.
"I think it speaks volumes to the type of team that we are to have guys that don't get the opportunity that much go out there, get a shot and give Philly, who's the No. 1 team in the NFC, give them a run for their money in a hostile environment against a team that was competing for the No. 1 seed," Barkley said, per The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll.
Now, it's time for Barkley and New York's other top players to get back to work and prepare for the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years.
Giants Are Capable of Winning a Playoff Game
The Giants know the challenge that faces them on Sunday. They must go into a hostile environment in Minneapolis and try to take down a Vikings team that went 13-4 during the regular season and cruised to the NFC North title.
However, New York can take heart from its same trip in Week 16, when it took a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired to lift Minnesota to a 27-24 victory over the Giants.
"When you play a team close all the way to the end, usually the team that makes a few more plays wins the game—and [the Vikings] did," New York head coach Brian Daboll told reporters. "All of our preparation will be geared towards that team. They're a fantastic team, well coached. We're going to have to do a good week of preparation."
In Daboll's first season as head coach, the Giants have already exceeded expectations. Few expected they would return to the playoffs after finishing with a losing record each of the previous five seasons (and going 22-59 over that span).
Now, New York has a legitimate chance of notching a postseason victory against a team it has already proved it can hang with.
And if the Giants can end up on top, they'll have their first playoff win since beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI at the end of the 2011 season.