3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 18 Loss vs. Eagles

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The New York Giants ended the 2022 regular season with a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The result didn't matter for the Giants, though, and the team they fielded was clear evidence of that.

Having already been locked into the No. 6 seed as an NFC wild-card team, New York opted to send its backups into action in Philadelphia. So, it wasn't surprising that the Eagles scored the first 19 points of the game, or that the Giants didn't tally any points until the final minute of the third quarter.

After going 9-7-1 in the regular season, New York is heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign. The team will now go on the road to face the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon.

Here are three takeaways from New York's Week 18 loss.