NFL Playoff Odds 2023: Early Lines for Wild Card Games and Super Bowl

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 7 Miami at No. 2 Buffalo (-10)

No. 6 Baltimore at No. 3 Cincinnati (-5.5)

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at No. 4 Jacksonville

All three of the AFC wild-card matchups are rematches from the regular season.

However, only two of the regular-season clashes could teach us anything about these matchups.

Jacksonville beat the Chargers inside Sofi Stadium in Week 3, but that result occurred with a banged-up Justin Herbert on the field for Los Angeles.

The Jaguars are a much better team compared to where they were on September 25.

Jacksonville won five straight games and went 6-1 out of its Week 11 bye to capture the AFC South crown.

Doug Pederson's team posted at least 20 points in five of its last seven games. The Jacksonville defense came alive in the last three weeks, as it conceded 22 total points.

Los Angeles is playing its best football of the season with Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen playing at a high level.

Mike Williams' back injury suffered on Sunday is something to watch in the buildup to next weekend. Williams did not return after he went down with the injury.

A fully healthy Chargers team could win in north Florida, but if they are impacted in any way, the Jaguars could gone in on Allen and make the supporting cast beat them.

Jacksonville is probably the most trustworthy underdog in the AFC since it is playing at home.

Miami and Baltimore face tough road challenges against divisional opponents as underdogs.

The Dolphins lost in Buffalo in Week 15 and they have struggled without Tua Tagovailoa on the field. The Dolphins did not score a touchdown with Skylar Thompson under center in Week 18.

Buffalo has not lost since the wild overtime defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

The Bills have back-to-back double-digit victories entering the postseason, and although 10 points seems high for a playoff favorite, they could cover it against a backup quarterback, or Tagovailoa when not at 100 percent.

Baltimore also has quarterback questions going into its showdown with Cincinnati. Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 13 and Tyler Huntley was held out of Sunday's loss to the Bengals because of injuries.

The Ravens will have J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andrews fresh after both players were rested on Sunday. That is a plus regardless of which player starts at quarterback.

Cincinnati's offense is rolling with Joe Burrow at the helm and its defense held three of its last four opponents under 20 points.

The Bengals have not lost since Week 8 and it will be tough to beat with either Huntley or a rusty Jackson starting for the Ravens.

Buffalo and Cincinnati should win. The Bengals are the better option to cover because of their defense and the smaller number in their favor.