Cowboys Fans Fear Another NFL Playoffs Failure as Eagles Lock Up NFC's Top Seed

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were believed to be a team poised to make a deep run in the playoffs this year, but Sunday's performance against the Washington Commanders in the regular-season finale did not inspire much confidence as the postseason looms.

The Cowboys limped to a disappointing 26-6 loss to the Commanders at FedEx Field to finish the season with a 12-5 record. Dallas would've needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title, but the Eagles outlasted the New York Giants 22-16.

Dallas was facing a Commanders team that was already eliminated from playoff contention and played mostly backups, including rookie quarterback Sam Howell. In his first career NFL start, Howell didn't have much trouble dealing with the Cowboys defense and did enough to power Washington (8-8-1) to victory. The 22-year-old threw for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also adding a rushing score.

The effort by the Cowboys offense was even more alarming, as the starters played until late in the fourth quarter and failed to produce. Dak Prescott was pulled with just over five minutes left in the game and finished with 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was returned for a Commanders score. He completed just 14 of his 37 passes, and Dallas had nine three-and-outs while he was under center.

Sunday's showing rightfully has Cowboys fans concerned, with many on social media wondering if another playoff collapse is on the horizon:

Entering Sunday, the Cowboys ranked second in the NFL with 28.8 points per game. This is the first time the team has been under 10 points since its Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will host Dallas in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

The Cowboys offense has looked unstoppable at times, but Sunday's performance surely raises questions. It will need to put forth a better effort if it hopes to avoid another early postseason exit.